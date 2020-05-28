COVID-19 sentiment is changing, and advertisers need to adapt -report

There is a growing disconnect between digital publishers and brands and advertisers due to concerns about placing ads beside Covid19 content, according to new research.

New data from Peer39 shows the amount of Covid19 content online with a negative sentiment, is reducing.

The general decline in overall volume of Covid19 references, including the news, shows first indications of opportunities opening up for advertisers as consumers get used to the ’new normal’.

However, some categories like Parenting & Kids and Small Business are seeing an increase in content and negative sentiment, giving brands and advertisers a better understanding of the messaging that needs to be crafted when placing ads alongside content in this category.

The data comes from Peer39’s Coronavirus Impact Insights Update, following its partnership with NewsGuard to help brands avoid fake news and untrustworthy sites.

• Overall volume of coronavirus references declined 11% in April but still makes up almost a fifth (18%) of global volume

• News volume remains very high with nearly 1 out of every 5 global daily requests. While moderately declining, nearly half of the News category continues to have reference to the pandemic

• The Parenting & Kids category saw increases in content referencing coronavirus, which naturally reflects parents consumption of more content given their kids are home

• We also saw the the first bill of small business loans passed in the U.S. during the first half of April resulting in an uptick of volume for Small Business content referencing Coronavirus. In the general Business content, however, there is a moderate decline in references (-5% from start of the month)

• The Sports category shows a consistent trend down in references to Coronavirus, down 22% from the start of the month

• The Travel category has more than a quarter of its overall volume referencing Coronavirus, with the majority of this being classified as overly negative