Aldi teams up with Deliveroo for home delivery trial

Aldi has announced the trial of a partnership with Deliveroo, to offer home delivery of its goods in Nottingham.

The discount supermarket chain has launched the trial this week with plans to extend to seven other stores in the East Midlands next month.

No further details have been revealed as to when the service will be rolled out nationwide.

The move will let customers order from more than 150 Aldi products through the Deliveroo app to be delivered “in as little as 30 minutes”.

Products will be picked and packed by Aldi workers in stores before being delivered by Deliveroo’s network of riders.

Aldi said the trial will initially offer a range of essential items, such as bread, milk and fresh produce.

The trials follow Aldi’s recent move into online food parcels during the pandemic as customer demand for online grocery deliveries has surged in recent weeks.

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, said: “We hope the new trial with Deliveroo will provide more customers with access to great quality, affordable food at Aldi. This is a new and exciting venture for Aldi and we will be constantly reviewing how we can best serve our customers and continue to provide them with the high quality products they are used to in store.”

Ajay Lakhwani, Deliveroo’s vice-president of new business, said: “At Deliveroo, we are doing everything we can to make sure that people get the food they need and want during this unprecedented time. We are pleased to partner with Aldi and deliver even more choice to our customers as they continue to keep safe at home.”

Deliveroo has also recently extended its grocery delivery service with M&S and launched a tie-up with Morrisons to courier food from 130 stores.

Industry comment

Paul Kirkland, Director of Retail and Hospitality, Fujitsu UK&I, said: “Consumer footfall has gradually increased since lockdown measures were relaxed, so it’s crucial that retailers maintain social distancing measures in-store to avoid any overcrowding. As one of the UK’s leading grocers, Aldi’s trial of a delivery model with Deliveroo allows the discount grocery chain to better compete against the omnichannel offerings of its rivals, while still continuing to prioritise the health and safety of its customers and staff.

“A strong online offering has been the key to survival for many retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic and, although Aldi has already been selling online food parcels to help self-isolating and vulnerable customers, this new service will allow customers to order more of some of the 150+ Aldi products available – such as bread, milk and fresh produce. This service, if successful, will give Aldi a distinct advantage over the competition. After all, it won’t need to develop and build its own delivery network as some retailers have been forced to do but, instead, leverage Deliveroo’s existing infrastructure. With consumers looking for alternatives to delivery services, Aldi’s combination of in-store pick-up and local delivery drivers may well be a recipe for success.”