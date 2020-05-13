Email marketing: Open rate increased by over a quarter compared to March

Email open rates have consistently maintained growth since the COVID period started, reaching a high of 27% the week of April 27 – about 16% higher than the previous week, according to new research.

In the last two months, HubSpot has been analysing how sales and marketing trends in online businesses across the world have been affected by COVID-19 and the global lockdowns, with data collected from over 70,000 HubSpot clients.

Recent data from HubSpot has found 44% more emails are being sent now compared to before the lockdown – with this week’s data showing big changes in sending and opening of the marketing email campaigns.

Other key stats include:

open Rates have consistently maintained growth since the COVID period started, reaching a high of 27% the week of April 27 – about 16% higher than the previous week. Amount of Marketing Emails: although total sequence sends are still trending higher than pre-COVID levels, there was a decrease in sends by 9% the week of 4/27 compared to the previous week.

although total sequence sends are still trending higher than pre-COVID levels, there was a decrease in sends by 9% the week of 4/27 compared to the previous week.

Marketing contacts growth: after last week’s slight increase in the total number of marketing contacts, the week of April 27 saw a decrease of 14% from the previous week.

Inken Kuhlmann-Rhinow – EMEA Marketing Director at HubSpot said: “The importance of email as a marketing tool continues to grow as the pandemic evolves and with open rates continuing to rise significantly, marketers will be beginning to see the impact. But with 44% more emails being sent than before the COVID outbreak, getting an email strategy right is essential and marketers need to be targeted, educational and empathetic. This is a difficult time, and simply being noisier to try and maintain consumer attention won’t work in the long run – it’s about growing better, not growing at all costs.

As open rates continue to remain strong, companies of all sizes are really leaning into email as a channel to effectively connect with their customers. Those who have implemented genuinely useful and informative inbound campaigns will be well-positioned to keep their customers on side, as will marketers who work closely with customer service teams to deliver a well-rounded, holistic customer experience.”