Heinz sells online for first time with £10 can bundle

Heinz has launched its first ever direct to consumer online shop, with free delivery for key workers.

The shop, found at heinztohome.co.uk, will sell canned goods before expanding to its sauces as well as the imminent launch of a bundle filled with its baby products.

The first offering, a ‘Heinz to Home’ bundle, is available now. The package will be made up of 16 cans – eight Heinz beans, four Heinz Hoops and four Heinz Cream of Tomato Soup.

These bundles will cost £10 plus £3.50 for postage and will be delivered within three days of ordering.

To help key workers, that may struggle more than other people to find time to shop, Heinz has partnered with Blue Light Card, a discount service for NHS, Emergency Services, Social Care Workers and Armed Forces. Members can log in to their account and search for the Heinz offer to access the code, which will ensure free postage and priority shipping.

Jojo de Noronha, President of Kraft Heinz Northern Europe, said: “The shop is a first for us, and it comes in response to stories we’ve all heard in the last few weeks. Stories about people struggling to access food and basic necessities, where people are understandably upset about how they are going to eat and stay healthy during this pandemic, and about people who need food but can’t access it in any of the usual ways.

“While we continue to work day and night to get our most loved Heinz varieties on shelf, we hope this new initiative will help those who cannot otherwise access our products.”

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, added: “Those who work in our NHS and emergency services are doing amazing work at this time. We have always valued what they do on a daily basis, but now more than ever, we have the utmost respect for their bravery and dedication on the frontline.This partnership shows not only the strength of the Blue Light Card partnership, but also the enormity of support for our members around the UK.”