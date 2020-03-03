Thunderhead launches AI tool for journey-driven engagement

Ad tech firm Thunderhead has launched a new suite of journey-based AI capabilities named ThunderBay.

Speaking at the Constellation Ambient Experience Summit, Thunderhead’s Chief Product Officer, Ray Gerber, revealed that over the past three years the company has been investing heavily in its AI strategy and has developed a new set of ground-breaking journey and customer behaviour analytics for Marketers and CX practitioners.

ThunderBay helps clients use AI to analyse customer journeys at scale and then activate the results on digital and off-line.

Brands can automate the analysis of billions of individual customer journeys, and build audiences, data sets and predictive models from customer insights based on real-time journey behaviour.

ThunderBay can incorporate additional external sources of insight, enabling brands to use all their customer information assets.

R “Ray” Wang, Principal Analyst and Founder, Constellation Research, commented “The market for customer journey orchestration and analytics has really come to the fore in the last 18 months. These platforms are now the must-have technology for customer-focussed brands. Brands and enterprises seek to improve the end-to-end customer experience and build enduring customer relationships based on trust. Strong tools in orchestration enable the understanding and management of every aspect of customer journey behaviour, and leverages that intelligence to ensure that every customer interaction is unique and contextually relevant – the essence of ambient experience. It’s a tough nut to crack and customers seek experienced vendors who have proven they can deliver with scale and ease of use.”

Thunderhead CEO Glen Manchester said, “The customer journey has always been central to our thinking and Journey Orchestration and Analysis is the new frontier. The era of product-centric marketing with its siloed personalization and channels is over. As industry bodies such as the IAB, and leading analysts such as Constellation Research, Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, make very clear, the future is in ‘moments-based marketing’, driven by an holistic understanding of each customer and their individual journeys. CDPs and their ilk won’t deliver this, and point solutions such as personalization engines will be subsumed into the omnichannel journey orchestration layer. With ThunderBay, we’ve used our expertise in journeys, AI and UX design to develop a ground-breaking and unique source of customer intelligence. Ask ThunderBay about customer outcomes and it will provide the answers, taking the performance of brands – and our market-leading ONE Engagement Hub – to even greater heights.”