Takumi bolsters Northern presence with More Media Sales partnership

Influencer marketing service Takumi has struck a partnership with More Media Sales, an independent multimedia sales house, to expand its influence in media communities in the North of the UK.

The agreed deal with the Manchester-based agency will see local experts support on growing awareness of Takumi services outside of London and expanding its network into regional media communities.

This announcement comes in response to huge demands from brands across the country for high quality and authentic influencer marketing services.

In 2019, Takumi expanded operations in multiple global markets including the US, France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and Germany.

Mary Keane-Dawson, Group CEO of TAKUMI says: “Influencer marketing commands an increasingly significant portion of marketing budgets. Our partnership with More Media Sales will push new opportunities for brands and agencies in the North of the UK to drive consumer awareness, intent and loyalty through influencer marketing campaigns.

Andy Garner, Managing Director of More Media Sales: “It’s an exciting time to be partnering with TAKUMI, during a period of fast growth. Brands and agencies in the North of the UK have been crying out for an influencer marketing service that produces compelling, authentic content, and we are looking forward to introducing them to TAKUMI.”

https://takumi.com/about