Savoury pastry brand Higgidy appoints Kazoo to run its Pie Week PR campaign

Savoury pastry brand Higgidy, has appointed Kazoo Communications to run its Pie Week PR campaign this March.

Higgidy was founded in 2003 by Camilla Stephens, who saw a gap in the market for high-end pies using quality ingredients and creative flavour combinations. Now 17 years on, the brand boasts a 43 strong product range and is available in all major supermarkets.

The campaign remit covers consumer and trade media relations, as well as influencer engagement and aims to inspire pie lovers to share a Higgidy Pie this Pie Week in aid of Fareshare – the charity which fights hunger and tackles food waste in the UK.

“British Pie Week has been growing year on year so it was really important to us that we found a PR agency that understood our business and how to achieve standout coverage for our brand. We’re really excited about our #PieceofthePie campaign this year, working in partnership with FareShare, and Kazoo have done a brilliant job of aligning the campaign with our brand values and ethos,” commented Emma Bagshaw, Marketing Director at Higgidy.

“Higgidy is a best loved brand and deserves a huge piece of Pie Week. We love creating outstanding opportunities, engagement and noise during national foodie occasions for our clients and doing this for Higgidy during Pie Week is one of the most exciting of the year.” commented Delilah Pollard, Lifestyle Director at Kazoo Communications.

