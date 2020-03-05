News UK’s Wireless and Bauer Media launch digital audio advertising platform ‘Octave Audio’

News UK’s Wireless and Bauer Media have launched Octave Audio, a new digital audio advertising platform for the UK advertising market.

Octave Audio will give advertisers the opportunity to target digital audio listeners at exceptional scale powered by News UK & Bauer Media’s 1st party data.

In one place, advertisers will be able to reach the audiences of leading and loved brands via connected live radio including talkSPORT, KISS, Absolute Radio, Virgin Radio, Magic Radio, Hits and Greatest Hits Radio. It will also offer access to on-demand catch-up shows including Simon Mayo’s Scala radio show.

Dee Ford, Group Managing Director Bauer Radio, comments: “Bauer Media has innovated in digital audio product and advertising for over a decade and continues to do so with this partnership. Octave Audio will combine the expertise of two major forces in audio bringing together the best of broadcast advertising and the advantages of digital targeting. This is what will make it stand out in the market.”

Dominic Carter, Group Chief Commercial Officer at News UK, comments: “This partnership brings the strengths of Wireless and Bauer Media to a new level. It is a natural progression to bring our brands together into a space where advertisers can buy digital audio advertising in a transparent and brand safe environment. Our aim is to continuously ensure the ecosystem for advertisers is premium and audience driven, and we believe this new offering does just that.”

Launching in Spring 2020, the new venture will see Bauer Media’s and News UK’s News IQ audience insights identify engaged and quality listeners based on behaviour, emotion, opinion and habits for precise targeting across the partners’ digital audio products.