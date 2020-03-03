MediaCom partners with Luke Shires Marketing to innovate UK Theatre & Arts sector

MediaCom UK’s The Entertainment Division (TED) has partnered with theatre and arts marketing company Luke Shires Marketing (LSM).

The partnership will place data-led audience insight at the heart of the media planning and buying process, applying the latest technology developments to the theatre industry.

By combining with LSM’s extensive expertise in the theatre industry, as well as MediaCom TED’s entertainment experience, the partnership will challenge the industry’s long-held formulas for success. Working together, the ambition is to increase the live-theatre audiences across both London’s West End and, eventually, the wider UK.

Sonya Arthur, Managing Partner & Head of TED at MediaCom said: “This is the first time an agency like MediaCom has entered this space, and alongside a partner like Luke Shires and his team we’re incredibly excited about the ambition of bringing new thinking, accountability and innovation into the world of Theatre marketing’.

“The London theatre scene is one of the most exciting in the world, and the room for growth is enormous. Using our expertise in data, tapping into new channels and using a strategic approach to communication, paired with Luke’s long-standing experience in the industry, we have the ingredients we need for success.”

Luke Shires, founder and CEO of Luke Shires Marketing said: “Now is the time to question traditional formulas and make sure that we are using insight rather than assumption to power our marketing strategies. We are absolutely nothing without our audience and our audience must be nurtured, grown and respected fully in order for the theatre industry to continue to flourish.

“MediaComTED and Luke Shires Marketing have the shared ambition to be the difference between what worked, and what works.”

The collaboration launches alongside the recently announced West End productions Good by C P Taylor (starring David Tennant and directed by Dominic Cooke), The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh (starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Steve Pemberton, directed by Mathew Dunster), Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Story (starring Arinzé Kene, written by Lee Hall and directed by Dominic Cooke) and a continuation of their collaboration on the hit musical Come From Away, currently playing at the Phoenix Theatre.

