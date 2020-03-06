Dutch media tech giant Azerion buys Collective Media Europe to boost ad tech in Europe

Netherlands-based media and entertainment business Azerion has bought Collective Media Europe.

Collective’s integrated digital campaign delivery offering previously sat within publisher TI Media’s portfolio, who acquired Collective in 2016.

This marks the tenth purchase Azerion has made this year, keeping it firmly on a high growth trajectory and making it a major tech company in the media and entertainment business.

Azerion acquired a number of related businesses and grown them primarily by improving customer satisfaction.

Collective joins Improve Digital, Zoomin, GameDistribution, Headerlift and Quantum within the Azerion family. Last year, the joint venture digital ads service The Ozone Project, set up by News UK, The Guardian News and Media, Reach plc and The Telegraph selected Azerion owned Improve Digital as the first European supply-side platform to become an approved activation partner.

The acquisition brings with it some prestigious clients and an expansion of Azerion’s offering in creative digital advertising solutions in the UK and pan-European markets. Customers include Coca-Cola, Huawei, Heineken, Mars, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, Tesco, Unilever, Vodafone and VW.

“Collective is a perfect fit with our targets,” says Sebastiaan Moesman, Azerion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Its expertise in tech, content and data for publishers and advertisers means it will immediately integrate into the existing Azerion ecosystem.”

The acquisition brings with it some prestigious clients and an expansion of Azerion’s offering in creative digital advertising solutions in the UK and pan-European markets. Customers include Coca-Cola, Huawei, Heineken, Mars, Microsoft, Samsung, Sony, Tesco, Unilever, Vodafone and VW.

“We work extremely closely with our clients to deliver best-in-market digital advertising campaigns,” says Dominic Woolfe, MD of Collective. “I’m really excited about leading the Azerion business in the UK and offering something new and innovative to our customers.”

Collective Media Europe is already a leader in delivering integrated digital brand campaigns. The purchase by Azerion will give the company’s clients access to bigger, more sophisticated data resources.

“Collective is an award-winning agency, widely recognised as the best in the business,” says Sebastiaan Moesman. “For us, they are much more than that. Their thinking on the interrelationship between consumers, advertisers and publishers is lock-step with our own. That means the two businesses will integrate seamlessly to create something even bigger and better.”

Sam Finlay, Chief Revenue Officer at TI Media, adds: “I’d like to thank Collective Europe for all they’ve achieved as part of TI Media. The talented team has contributed to award-winning campaigns for our clients and undoubtedly played an important role in us being recognised as the number one digital media owner in the two latest IPA surveys. However, as a home for the business, Collective Europe is better aligned with Azerion’s offering and while we wish them the best of luck for the future, we plan to maintain a close relationship and collaborate on upcoming activities.”

azerion.com

collectiveUK.com