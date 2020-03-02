Croatian media giant Styria picks Permutive for data management

Publisher focused ad tech firm Permutive has been appointed bythe largest media company in Croatia, Styria Croatia – part of the Styria Media Group – to increase its targetable inventory and drive personalised advertising.

With Permutive’s DMP, 24sata and Njuskalo will have full control over its first-party data, with 100% visibility of its audience allowing analysis, segmentation and effective content and advertising targeting.

Styria chose Permutive as it is the only DMP that is not dependent on third-party cookies. With Google having recently announced it is to block third-party cookies in two years and both Firefox and Safari already doing so, Styria needed to ensure it was still able to offer advertisers the ability to target its audience using its first-party data.

Permutive will let 24sata and Njuskalo gain deeper insight into its audience and increase data-driven revenue across its portfolio, such as 24stata, missZdrava and gastro.hr throughout the Croatian market.

Zoran Turkovic, COO & Board Member at 24stata, said: “We are living in a privacy-first world and with the demise of the third-party cookie, we needed a partner to help us continue to deliver the in-depth insights on our audience that advertisers are hungry for.”

Joe Root, CEO & co-founder at Permutive, comments: “It’s exciting to be working with one of the largest media companies in Europe at a time when publishers are needing more control over some of the most valuable first-party data in the ecosystem. With the recent announcement Google Chrome will be restricting third-party cookies by 2022, it’s crucial, now more than ever, publishers put the right strategy in place to deliver data-driven ads across their inventory.”

Permutive’s dedicated focus on publishers is crucial for companies like 24sata and Njuskalo. Most solutions are built for marketers and are therefore not able to meet unique challenges publishers face particularly from Facebook and Google duopoly.

