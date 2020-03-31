Spoon Guru launches Immunity Support TAG in wake of Covid-19

London-based global AI food technology start-up Spoon Guru, the has announced the launch of a new ‘Immunity Support TAG’ in the wake of Covid-19, to help consumers find foods online and in stores to strengthen their immune system.

With the global population facing a pandemic, shoppers are looking for foods and supplements that will help improve and maintain the body’s natural defences. This proprietary TAG has been developed by Spoon Guru’s in-house team of nutritionists and data scientists, ready to be deployed with immediate effect. It can be leveraged by retailers to power online shopping and food discovery, along with labeling physical products and aisle markers in stores.

Your immune system is regulated by the food you eat. Careful consideration of what you eat can help optimise an immune response. This includes foods rich in zinc, probiotics, antioxidants and vitamin C that will support the gut, which is responsible for 70% of the immune system. Spoon Guru’s aim is to make it easier for shoppers to find foods with properties known to strengthen their immunity.

Markus Stripf, CEO and Co Founder of Spoon Guru, comments: “Spoon Guru has used its proprietary algorithms to quickly pivot in the wake of Covid-19 to create the Immunity Support TAG. Our AI machine learning can reliably and safely process and classify hundreds of thousands of products to help shoppers in seconds. Although there isn’t a cure for Coronavirus yet, what we can do is give our body the best possible chance of operating at its optimum level by making better-informed choices. We know the use of our technology can help support people choosing the right foods during the current health crisis.”

Following the rise of allergies, intolerances and dietary requirements, Spoon Guru launched in 2015 to give transparency and peace of mind. It now helps leading retailers worldwide including Tesco (UK), Woolworths [Australia] and Albert Heijn [Holland], to name a few – with food discovery.

