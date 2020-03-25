Pinterest takes on Twitter with ‘Today’ tab

Pinterest has fast-tracked the launch of it’s Today tab, a new source of daily inspiration with curated topics and trending Pins and help fight against misinformation.

The platform is featuring expert information from the World Health Organisation and Centres for Disease Control on topics like handwashing during the coronavirus epidemic over the following weeks.

In addition, Pinterest will show ideas for kid-friendly baking, work from home setups, family-favourite movies, comfort food recipes, and more.

Pinterest users just need to click “Today” at the top of their home feeds from iOS or Android for new ideas each day. While the home feed continues to be a personalised space with recommendations based on the Pinner’s activity, the Today tab will show popular ideas based on what’s going on in the world and what people are searching for.

The Today tab is starting to roll out on mobile apps in the U.S. and U.K., with more countries to come.

Additionally, Pinterest has also launched compassionate search on web, to make the mental wellness feature available on all devices. That means when people search for terms like “stressed out” from their desktop computer or phone, they’ll see the option to check out a collection of emotional wellbeing activities to help relax and feel better with content from emotional health experts.

Over the weekend, Pinterest reached an all-time high in activity around the world, with more searches and saves of Pins on the platform than any other weekend in Pinterest’s history, with the highest rates of user engagement on the platform being reached in countries like the UK, France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.