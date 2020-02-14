Which smart home products will Brits own in 2020?

Smart thermostats are the most popular IoT device that Brits want for their home, ahead of a smart doorbell, according to new research.

Interested in connected homes, Sellhousefast.uk surveyed 1,462 UK households to discover the smart home products they intend to own in 2020.

Sellhousefast.uk found that a smart thermostat (71%) is the smart home product that Brits most expect to own this year. Thereafter, 66% want to fit a smart doorbell in 2020.

Key findings:

Smart thermostat (71%) is the smart home product that Brits most want to own in 2020

Thereafter, 66% want to fit a smart doorbell this year

Contrastingly, Brits have the least desire to buy a smart oven/hob, with only 17% wanting the appliance in their kitchen this year

When considering the methods Brits use for getting advice/recommendations on smart home technology, most Brits would do so via an online search engine (48%) like Google

Surprisingly, Brits are least likely to ask for advice/recommendations on social media (14%) when seeking out suitable smart technology for their property

Interestingly, to get their daily caffeine kick, 44% anticipate purchasing a smart coffee maker in the upcoming month.

On the other end, a smart oven/hob is the smart home product Brits least intend to buy, with only 17% wanting the appliance in their kitchen this year.

Additionally, Sellhousefast.uk sought to find out the methods households would use to get advice/recommendations on smart home products.

From this, Sellhousefast.uk found that Brits are most likely to use an online search engine (48%) like Google to get more information on a smart home device/appliance they are interested in.

Subsequently, 43% would opt to directly contact a smart home technology manufacturer.

Moreover, 39% feel their family/friends will give them good advice/recommendations on smart home products.

Robby Du Toit, the Managing Director of Sellhousefast.uk commented: “The rise of smart home technology over the last few years has been nothing short of extraordinary. With multiple smart home devices/appliances now available on the market, there is now greater choice than ever before. As Brits awareness and understanding of different smart home products gradually improves, the overall adoption rate for the technology will only increase. Especially if the products continue to be innovative and make everyday home tasks/responsibilities quicker as well as easier. This research certainly highlights the smart home devices/appliances that Brits most aspire to own this year. With some very surprising preferences”.

Surprisingly, just 14% would turn to social media for advice/recommendations when seeking out suitable smart technology for their property.