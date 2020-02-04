Webtrekk becomes Mapp to boost digital marketing platform

Customer intelligence platform WebTrek is now fully integrated with Mapp following the acquisition in June 2019.

Mapp provides clients with marketing analytics, cross-channel marketing, and data management. Existing Webtrekk customers will continue to use the familiar customer intelligence software under the new brand name, and the existing contacts and services will remain unchanged.

Webtrekk has now been fully integrated into Mapp Cloud, the digital marketing platform.

Webtrekk Analytics, the customer intelligence solution, will continue under the new name of Mapp Intelligence. As a central component of Mapp Cloud, Mapp Intelligence will be developed and distributed worldwide.

Michael Diestelberg, VP Product & Marketing at Mapp, comments: “I am delighted with the successful integration of the Webtrekk platform into Mapp’s marketing cloud. The strategic reorientation under one umbrella brand is great news for our customers worldwide because of our combined analytics and data management know-how in cross-channel marketing.”

Steve Warren, CEO of Mapp, adds: “By integrating customer intelligence and cross-channel marketing, Mapp not only offers its customers real added value, but also a clear advantage in analysis and performance expertise. Our customers benefit especially from the fact that they can easily and effectively gain actionable insights from their data for regular customer engagement.”

Webtrekk’s transition to the Mapp brand forms part of Mapp’s global expansion strategy. As one of the world’s largest independent digital marketing platforms, Mapp is using this step to significantly push forward its goal of successfully positioning itself as an insight-led customer engagement platform.

