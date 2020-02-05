Veridium launches facial recognition technology vFace

Veridium has launched its own facial recognition and behavioural biometric technology for mobile phones – replacing expensive hardware with a frictionless app.

vFace enables facial recognition on all mobile devices with a front facing camera (2MP or above), meaning older or less expensive devices without biometric sensor technology built in can be converted into robust security solutions available to all.

The software is available as part of the VeridiumID authenticator application on Android or iOS, as well as for businesses to integrate into their existing apps via an SDK, and will soon be available for Windows desktop authentication.

Additionally, Veridium has developed innovative patented behavioural biometrics, which gather data from a device’s motion sensors in order to analyse particular patterns of behaviour unique to the user. This could be the way you use your phone, use an application, or use a biometric, complimented by the device’s location or time of day – providing an additional layer of security in the most seamless fashion. Veridium’s behavioural software can also uniquely be used in conjunction with a device’s native biometrics, as well as use workflows from other applications to inform and improve fraud detection.

John Spencer, Chief Product Revenue Officer of Veridium comments: “We are very excited to be launching vFace, our facial recognition software, which complements our existing digital fingerprint technologies on VeridiumID – our robust authentication platform. vFace allows advanced security solutions to be implemented on any smartphone with a front camera – replacing expensive equipment with a frictionless and convenient app. Businesses implementing biometric authentication such as vFace will see increased security, without the associated costs from substantial password administration and data breaches.”

“We are also delighted to offer our unique behavioural biometrics capabilities, which we believe signal a new era in cybersecurity. In the event a malicious actor steals someone’s device and attempts to impersonate their biometrics, they will have an extremely difficult time trying to replicate the genuine user’s unique mannerisms. By unlocking the power of behavioural biometrics, Veridium can help businesses penetrate the final frontier in security in a way that is both transparent and seamless for the end-user.”

“As we move to a passwordless society, it is crucial to take a strategic approach to implementing biometric security and authentication – selecting the appropriate biometric for the right use case depending on the scenario and level of security required. More choice also means a better user experience, for both employees and consumers.”

Ali Niknam, CEO of digital bank bunq, comments: “The decision to move away from passwords to more innovative methods of customer authentication is an important one for us. Integrating biometrics as part of a multi factor approach is hugely valuable in the fight against rising levels of fraud. At bunq we strongly believe in delivering the highest level of security and robust protection for our customers whilst providing them with the most seamless user experience, which is facilitated by Veridium’s cutting-edge biometrics.”

www.veridiumid.com