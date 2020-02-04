Valentine’s gift promises ‘one day training courses’ for gaming partners

Liberty Games has created an Intensive Gaming Course, designed to prevent couples from arguing due to feeling left out and having to battle with their partner’s other love… their PlayStation.

The intensive gaming course promises to get you to the same level or even better than your gaming partner on games such as FIFA, Minecraft and Fortnite.

The ultimate goal for Liberty Games is to get couples playing together and reclaim some all-important couple time this Valentine’s Day.

For £49.99, participants on the course will have the opportunity to choose between 10 video games to become a pro on, including Minecraft, FIFA, and Fortnite.

They can choose from ten games to hone their skills:

Minecraft

FIFA 2020

Fortnite

Red Dead Redemption

Animal Crossing

Grand Theft Auto

Call Of Duty

Mortal Kombat

The Witcher

World of Warcraft

Stuart Kerr Technical Director at Liberty Games, comments: “This Valentine’s Day we wanted to create a product that helps prevent arguments, and enables couples to re-claim some all-important quality time together.”

“One of the most common causes of tension between couples, that we hear about, is where one person in the relationship is a gamer and the other isn’t, and the non-gamer becomes frustrated at being abandoned for their partner’s latest gaming obsession.”

“The aim of this course is to remove the need for these arguments, and spend more time together, playing your favourite games, without the worry of not being as good as your gaming partner.”

For more information visit Liberty Games.