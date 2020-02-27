The Trade Desk video ad campaign promotes open internet

The ads are part of The Trade Desk’s Media For Humankind campaign, which launched in September 2019 and highlights the importance of the Open Internet for digital advertising.

The ads, created with creative agency BBH New York, takes viewers into everyday human situations, including asking for recommendations from a hotel concierge and trick-or-treating for Halloween, to help understand why transparency and broader reach in digital advertising campaigns are critical to advertisers’ success.

“The Open Internet increasingly represents a compelling alternative for the world’s leading advertisers and content providers, and these ads aim to highlight that alternative in an accessible and engaging way,” said Susan Vobejda, Chief Marketing Officer, The Trade Desk. “Our mission is to help advertisers fuel the global marketplace of content and ideas, as represented by the open internet. This campaign makes it easier to understand the current digital landscape and the options available to advertisers. We were thrilled to bring these ideas to life, working with our creative partners BBH and Neal Brennan.”

The campaign will run on digital media, including Connected TV during major events such NCAA March Madness. For more information about the campaign, please click here.