Nissan boosts conversions 136.6% following GOA appointment

Car maker Nissan saw a major increase in conversions and a reduction of -56.4% costs per conversion following partnership with intelligent analytics tool.

Nissan is one of the largest manufacturers of electric cars and a leader in highly innovative automotive technology. It tasked media agency Manning Gottlieb OMD with undertaking a rigorous selection process to find a partner that could significantly improve its PPC efficiency. GOA, which uses algorithms to provide an intelligence layer for biddable media, stood out from competitors based on its clear and focused interface and ability to action performance insights in real-time to ensure the highest uplift from PPC marketing.

Since partnering with GOA, Nissan has already seen a 136.6% increase in conversions and -56.4% reduction in cost per conversion across its core business area. By automating the campaign management and optimisation, Nissan has also been able to free-up its team to work on strategic tasks.

Dan Chorlton, Co-Founder and CEO, GOA, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Nissan to help it generate a greater return on investment from paid search than ever before. The results speak for themselves – we know our intelligent analytics are able to drive the best results for brands when it comes to PPC and paid search advertising, and we look forward to working with Nissan going forwards, to ensure they see the best results from their marketing.”