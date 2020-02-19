Klarna teams up with Lady Gaga in social media promo

Online payments firm Klarna is working with pop star Lady Gaga to promote ‘The Knight Finger’ ring, a fashion item used to symobolise female empowerment to coincide with leap year.

The ‘Knight Finger’ ring was recently launched by Klarna, available as a limited edition, together with fashion activist Bea Akerlund.

This year being a leap year – is when according to tradition it is only then acceptable for women to propose to their partner on February 29.

The ‘Knight Finger’ ring is made of gold vermeil and features 246 rose pink and four crystal stones in pavé settings. The limited-edition ring available hbx-klarna.com/ as part of an exclusive partnership with HYPEBEAST.

All proceeds from the sale of the rings will go to Dress for Success, an international not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

As part of the promotional campaign, Lady Gaga has posted a social media message of her saying ‘yes’ to herself with her 180 million followers. The pop star put a ring on her own finger to celebrate that we are all free to propose to anyone at any time.

Lady Gaga said: “For my entire career, I’ve taken pride in using my voice to stand up for what I believe is right. So, I am excited to work with my friend B. and Klarna to celebrate how far we’ve come as a culture and call out the work we need to continue to do. The idea that a woman can only propose to a man one day every four years is so completely ridiculous! Anyone who knows me knows that I believe any person of any gender identity should be able to express any act of love to anyone else on ANY day of ANY year. So, in an act of defiance of this outdated tradition, I decided to say yes to MYSELF! And wear this ring today with pride to remind myself and everyone that the only permission you need to love comes from within you”

Klarna CMO, David Sandström, said: “Just like Lady Gaga, we at Klarna believe that if traditions go unchallenged, the status quo prevails. Why should we settle and conform to societal and industry expectations just because? The Knight’s Finger ring was created as a symbol to enable everyone to express love on their terms to whom they wish, just like our millions of shoppers can get what they love every day with Klarna”

Bea Åkerlund, fashion activist and designer of the ‘Knight finger’ ring, said: “The Knight Finger was designed to inspire us all to fearlessly love on our own terms and cast aside traditions of the past to define our own futures.” says Åkerlund. Lady Gaga is a knight in shining armour, defeating all that stands in her way. She is TRULY an inspiration in creating her own rules to express her true self. It’s an honour that she chose to put my ring on her finger”.

