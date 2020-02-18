Homebase revamps digital marketing KPIs with Mapp

Home improvement store Homebase has appointed cloud-based digital marketing provider Mapp as the UK retail brand seeks to realign its marketing efforts amid company-wide restructuring.

Homebase has integrated Mapp Intelligence Retail Insights into its marketing strategy to help improve long term business planning. Homebase will use Mapp Intelligence to optimise its marketing by aligning all of its agencies and in-house teams under a single set of unified KPIs.

The move comes as Homebase’s parent company Hilco leads restructuring efforts aimed at developing long term sustainable growth across the UK home improvement retailer and garden centre.

The strategy will enable Homebase to enhance its cross-channel experience while decreasing its reliance on discounts and affiliates. The retail brand expects to decrease abandonment and customer churn, acquire more customers, and extract more revenue from the existing customer base.

Max Smith, Email and CRM Marketing Lead, Homebase, comments: “We are thrilled to start using Mapp Intelligence Retail Insights to extract marketing friendly insights rather than analytics that only a handful of people can understand.

“Homebase will now be able to align best practice retail marketing KPIs across all our agencies and internal stakeholders to ensure we are all driving towards the same objectives and are setting the correct KPIs for each individual channel rather than basing our decisions based on last-click attribution.

“In the uncertain economy and decline in consumer expenditure on big ticket items such as kitchens, it is critical that we are able to extract insights based on consumer behaviour with our brand, and act upon that insight in real-time.”

Ricardas Montvila, Director Global Solution Strategy, Mapp, comments: “By integrating Mapp Intelligence, Homebase is giving itself the best chance to develop a highly sophisticated cross-channel strategy.”

Key features of Mapp Intelligence include actionable retail customer insights, real-time data dashboards, and visual customer journey analysis. The service features an intuitive automation builder, data-driven campaigns via e-mail, SMS, push and more, and a powerful segmentation framework. Mapp Intelligence enables instant audience building, customer profile enrichment, intelligent web personalisation, customer churn prediction, and provides a recommendation engine.

