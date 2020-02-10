Ad watchdogs issue ‘simpler’ rules for influencer marketing

The ASA and CMA have overhauled the ‘Influencers’ guide to making clear that ads are ads’ with simplified the messages in a bid to provide greater clarity.

The key findings of the new report, published today, reveals that people struggle to identify when social media posts by influencers are ads, and confirms that requiring influencers to use a prominent reference, such as #ad, is necessary as a minimum.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) along with Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP) and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) have launched its new and improved influencers’ guide to provide advice for influencers about the relevant rules surrounding influencer marketing and how to make it clear that “adverts are adverts.”

The trade bodies encourage influencers, agencies, and brands to take advantage of the “clear and comprehensive advice on disclosing influencer marketing.”

Read the full report here