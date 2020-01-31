UK Email Benchmark Report: A big comeback for email

UK email performed drastically better in 2019 than it did in 2018. Last year’s numbers trended below the global averages, according to new research.

The study, from Campaign Monitor, found that this year, however, the benchmarks for the UK fall much more closely in line with global numbers—and in some cases, even higher

To highlight notable developments in the last year:

• Click-through rates skyrocketed in 2019. The click-through rates for emails sent in the UK jumped from 0.9% to 2.4%, meaning consumers saw content they wanted to engage with on a deeper level—and a lot of it.

• Unsubscribe rates plummeted in 2019, dropping from 2.4% to a stellar 0.2%.

• Agriculture & Government held onto the top spots by seeing big improvements in their open rates. Last year they saw the top open rates of 33.6% and 26.5% respectively. But this year those open rates increased to 35.9% and 34.2%. Those numbers wildly outperform the average 17.5% open rate.

• Sunday reigns supreme as the worst day for email marketing in the UK.

