Top 10 cybersecurity influencers worldwide

As cybersecurity grows in importance, which influencers are proving most popular on social media? New research reveals the top 10.

An analysis of GlobalData’s Cybersecurity Influencer Platform, which tracks more than 300 leading global cybersecurity experts and their discussions pertaining to the emerging trends, pain areas, new fields of innovation and other popular areas on Twitter, revealed cybersecurity expert Sean Harris as the top influencer during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2019.

SwiftOnSecurity, information security expert and founder of Decentsecurity.com, was ranked second among the cybersecurity experts with an influencer score of 70. Bob Carver, Principal – Cybersecurity Threat Intelligence and Analytics at Verizon, was ranked third with an influencer score of 67.

Among the companies, Alphabet emerged as the most discussed company among the industry experts followed by McAfee and Amazon.com. The conversation on Alphabet Inc. was largely driven by the measures taken by the company to protect themselves from rising malware threats and phishing attacks.

In Q4 2019, ‘Information Security’ emerged as the top trend discussed among the industry experts, followed by ‘Malware’, ‘Hacking’ and ‘Ransomware’. The conversations about ‘Information Security’ were driven by the tricks and tips shared by cybersecurity experts to protect sensitive information online.