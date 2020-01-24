The race for Quantum Computing supremacy

Quantum computers are set to help us solve humanity’s most complex challenges – challenges that our existing computers can’t even scratch the surface of. With tech giants including Google, IBM, Microsoft and Intel racing to create the next generation of supercomputers, investment in quantum computing technologies are booming. But which companies are leading the way in quantum computing?

RS Components have analysed over 5,000 patent applications to find out which companies are leading the way.

Key stats:

• The research by RS Components found that there has been a steady increase in the number of patent applications over the past 10 years, going from 12 applications in 1998 to 558 in 2018

• Microsoft is the company leading the way in patent application filings, racing ahead with 425 applications

• Other notable companies include IBM, with 296 patents, and Intel with 242 patent applications

There are still some formidable hurdles to overcome before quantum computers become commonplace.

But with technology firms investing heavily in the field – about $1bn (£780m) to date, and with more in the pipeline – many researchers are now confident that quantum supremacy will be a landmark for computing in the not too distant future.

You can view the full infographic below