Waiters, stock assistants and executive sales are the jobs most at risk from automation, while Dentists, doctors, teachers are safest, according to new research.

New research by MerchantMachine.co.uk reveals the jobs that are most at risk when it comes to automation and which nations are at most risk.

The research also offers insight into which industries are at highest risk around the world.

MOST AT RISK

• Waiters/Waitresses

• Stock Assistants (Shelf Fillers)

• Executive Sales Positions

• Food and Drink Assistants

LEAST AT RISK

• Dentists

• Teachers

• Professors

• Doctors

It seems those in the service industry are going to be the most impacted as automation continues its rise through society. This could create an even more difficult start for obtaining a first job in future years as these roles will be filled by technology leaving even fewer roles deemed more profitable to be fulfilled by a people. The research found that people at either end of their careers were the most at risk from automation with 16% of 20-24 year olds and 8% of 60-65s at risk of losing their income to automation.

Risky Business Ahead of Brexit

According to research, Slovakia is the least prepared country for implementing automation and robotics, with the nation being only 29% ready, despite a workforce of 44% that is at risk.

• The Netherlands is Europe’s most prepared country when it comes to automation; with the country being 95% ready for implementation but with 31% of jobs at risk.

• Slovakia, Russia, Czech Republic, Greece and Poland were the least prepared countries in Europe.

• In 2019, the robotic process automation market is expected to make up to $1.5 billion and is projected to make double in 2022.

The Countries Ready for the Move

One of the most industrialised countries in the world the Netherlands leads the way, with the country being crowned as the most prepared for implementing automation. The research reveals the Netherlands is 95% ready for the change, with 31% of their workforce at risk from losing their jobs.

The Netherlands is home to companies such as ING Group and Shell but is also internationally recognised for its agriculture, materials, and technology.

The Scandinavian region followed closely behind, with three countries featuring in the top five. Denmark was the second-most prepared country for automation at 88% with around 31% of jobs at risk. Sweden, home to Sony Ericsson and Spotify, followed closely behind with the nation being 83% prepared, with 25% of its workforce at risk of automation replacing workers.

At 82% the United Kingdom takes fourth place in the list of countries being most ready for automation and robotics, whilst 30% of the UK population’s jobs are at risk of automation.

Finland rounds off the top five, with the county being 81% ready, whilst only having 22% of jobs at risk – the lowest number in Europe.

Robotics Profits are Booming

The research also reveals the amount of revenue the automation sector is expected to make over the next few years, with worldwide revenues in 2016 amounting to around $271 million – and this year, it’s set to make around $1.5 billion.

The research also reveals the amount of revenue the automation sector is expected to make over the next few years, with worldwide revenues in 2016 amounting to around $271 million – and this year, it's set to make around $1.5 billion.

As the world prepares for automation, the amount of revenue is predicted to double by 2022 – reaching an all-time high of $3 billion.Ian Wright of MerchantMachine.co.uk stated: "With political events such as Brexit, many people are worried about their jobs and which industries will be most affected, but this political change isn't the only thing that could jeopardise jobs in the future. The research reveals several insights into who can expect to be the most vulnerable, particularly the elderly and young people in the UK."

The Automation of Jobs

