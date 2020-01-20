The 100 trends that will shape the new decade: Mutiverses and anti-Instagram dining

From multiverse exploration to anti-Instagram dining, a new report looks ahead to the defining trends in consumer behaviour and innovation for 2020.

As we head into a fresh decade, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence unveils “The Future 100” report.

“The Future 100” helps readers prepare for emerging consumer behaviour with 100 original trend predictions from the Innovation Group. Split into 10 categories, each trend delivers a digestible snapshot of movements so far, while clearly explaining why brands and marketers should pay attention.

From complex cocktails and digital spas to subscription insurance and scientific expeditions, “The Future 100” predicts 2020 will usher in an era that’s realistic yet imaginative at the same time, leveraged by tech innovation and a redefined experience for shoppers on the high street. The report is packed with insights and fresh takes on the year ahead and beyond.

Emma Chiu, Global Director of Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, says of the report: “A real cultural change has taken place, with purpose and transparency leading customer loyalty, while imagination is trumping data for consumer appeal. ‘The Future 100’ is a way of keeping up with the big shifts and smaller fast-moving trends, offering marketers an opportunity to get ahead.”

The report’s 10 trend segments are: Brands & Marketing, Culture, Tech & Innovation, Travel & Hospitality, Food & Drink, Beauty, Retail, Luxury, Health and Finance.

2020 highlights include:

· Optimistic futures—Unsettling political, economic and environmental times have left consumers feeling anxious. From Pantone’s fierce Flame Scarlet shade of red for spring/summer 2020 to Lego’s challenge to “rebuild the world,” forward-thinking companies are brightening the gloom with a realistic and optimistic outlook.

· The privacy era—Once seen as an aid to consumers, data collection is now viewed as underhanded and unethical, with consumers at breaking point amid frequent and severe data breaches. 2019 initiatives were the first step on a path to redemption for some brands and the idea that consumers can control their own data is becoming a clear possibility.

· Climate positive brands—As climate concerns remain headline news, brands are focusing on ensuring they have real sustainable business plans and carbon-neutral policies, and are transparent about their responsibilities. This will not only build trust but also earn customer loyalty as consumers get wise to environmental impacts.

· Untabooing in the East—A shift in openness around traditional taboos and gender straitjackets in Asia is initiating a fresh approach to the market. Attitudes to issues surrounding mental health, sexual health and gender are changing, supported by technology and rapid economic development.

· Into the multiverse—While reality points to a dystopian future, artists are creating alternative worlds that inspire infinite possibilities, offering tired consumers portals of escapism, adventure and a life less ordinary.

· New payment gestures—Frictionless payment options, involving card-free and phone-free biometric systems that allow shoppers to pay with the wave of a hand, are getting creative and money is becoming more ephemeral. While regulation still needs to catch up, gesture technologies in cashierless stores are already on the horizon.

· New beauty playgrounds—Experiential shopping matches with a line of best fit for today’s beauty consumers, who still prefer to try out and buy cosmetics in store. Spotting the trend, beauty brands are developing a veritable playground of experiences and reimagining the beauty counter as a destination where consumers can spend time playing and, of course, purchasing.

· Anti-Instagram dining—Restaurants are turning away from the predictable design vernacular fetishised by social media. Moving away from bright hues to more intimate and darker designs that do not perform well on screen encourages intimate interactions and private glamour.

You can download the full report, including all 100 trends, here