Taboola partners with Integral Ad Science to ensure brand safety

Content discovery platform Taboola has announced the launch of custom brand safety tools powered by Integral Ad Science (IAS).

Brand safety verification technology has not typically been compatible with discovery and native advertising formats. This is because today’s tools are usually designed around third-party ad-server solutions for traditional display and video formats.

To help solve this issue, Taboola turned to IAS, a leader in the brand safety industry. Taboola wanted to make the most of IAS’s powerful data and build custom tools designed to keep safety at the forefront of everything we do.

Now, using its integration with IAS’s Brand Safety Segment API, marketers can take full advantage of pre-bid blocking on Taboola, powered by IAS. Taboola is also launching the ability for IAS customers to use post-bid campaign monitoring pixels on their Taboola campaigns.

IAS’s brand safety segment technology is integrated directly with Taboola’s ads console, Backstage. Taboola customers can now use IAS brand safety segments on its entire network of premium publisher sites.

IAS scans 100% of Taboola’s premium publishers’ URLs globally, scoring each page on a variety of brand safety segments. If a page’s score falls outside of a brand’s desired risk level, Taboola is then able to block an advertiser’s impressions from appearing on that page pre-bid, keeping advertiser content in spaces suitable for their brand.

Taboola is also launching the ability to run an IAS Firewall Monitoring or Campaign Monitoring JavaScript pixels across Taboola.

When using an IAS monitoring pixel, a consumer’s IAS dashboard will now report on all of the post-bid campaign metrics associated with their Taboola activity.