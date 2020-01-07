Sony reveals ‘Vision-S’ autonomous car

Sony has unveiled its Vision-S electric concept car at CES as CEO Kenichiro Yoshida predicts mobility will take over from mobile communications as the main focus for tech firms.

The technology firm said the concept vehicle was designed to show its efforts to combine safety, reliability, comfort and entertainment.

Called Vision-S, the vehicle has 33 sensors inside and out to help monitor its surroundings and those inside it.

It also includes Sony’s artificial intelligence technology to detect and recognise people, as well as the firm’s 360 Reality Audio for in-car audio.

Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida said: “It’s not an exaggeration to say that mobile has been the mega-trend of the last decade. I believe the next mega-trend will be mobility.

“Sony will continue to evolve as a creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology.”

As well as high-profile automotive firms such as Ford, Audi and BMW, a number of other technology companies have started exploring the development of autonomous vehicles.

Making its latest gadget announcements at an event ahead of CES in Las Vegas, the technology giant also teased more information about its upcoming PlayStation 5 console.

PlayStation boss Jim Ryan revealed the its logo for the first time and promised that the console, which is due to launch in time for Christmas this year, will help shape the “future of gaming”.

“Our promise to the 100 million strong PlayStation community is to offer the biggest and best in content, and to deliver unique experiences to gamers with unprecedented speed,” he said.

That console will face stiff competition from Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Series X, which is also due to be released at the end of this year.