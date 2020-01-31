Snapchat debuts Bitmoji TV- a personalised cartoon TV series (starring you)

Snapchat is launching Bitmoji TV, an animated personalised content series for that features Snapchatters and their friends’ Bitmoji avatars in every episode.

Following Bitmoji Stories, Snapchat’s personalised comic strip format that has been watched by over 100 million people since its launch in 2018, Bitmoji TV is taking personalised entertainment on Snapchat one step further.

The Bitmoji TV team is comprised of artists, animators, storyboard specialists and engineers.

Animation technology is used to ensure that the shape and size of each viewer’s unique Bitmoji fits into each scene, alongside the Bitmoji of the friend they have most recently Snapped

A rendering system dynamically renders and streams every episode on-demand, so that every viewer has a unique experience featuring their own avatar and their friends.

This new form of personalised entertainment will be viewable in Discover via Snapchat, with new episodes released every Saturday morning from February 1st.