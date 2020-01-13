PlumSlice Labs debuts Product Platform for brands and retailers

PlumSlice Labs has launched the PlumSlice Product Platform, a solution designed to bridge complex business processes around the product lifecycle.

The Product Platform provides consistency, real-time workflow and alerts, automation, analytics and reporting across the organization. All elements of this platform are focused on ease of customer shopping.

Modern omni-channel retailing has become increasingly complex with various functions and processes operating in silos. The Platform spans across all business processes and departments and ensures that planning, design, development, sourcing, enrichment, publishing, selling, and supplier management are fluid and coordinated across all customer channels. It combines the power of modern Product Experience Management with enterprise-grade business process workflow throughout the entire product lifecycle providing speed to market, channel consistency and brand integrity.

“For years, brands and retailers have been asking for a solution that gives them full access to where a product is in its lifecycle as well as to all its data and attributes – text, digital assets and its financial performance in each channel,” said Lori Schafer, CEO, PlumSlice. “Creating this compelling story around each product is what gives customers a great experience that drives higher conversion, sales and margin. At PlumSlice, we believe the future for retailers and brands is having an overarching platform, designed with the latest cloud-native architecture, that gives visibility, drives revenue and efficiency, and delivers accurate product data and assets to all sales channels and internal systems.”