In-housing becomes the industry standard as marketers experience positive ROI

Businesses are beginning to reap the benefits of moving marketing operations in-house as more and more brands start to follow suit, according to new research.

Creative management platform Bannerflow have released the second edition of their “State of In-housing” report which found that 58% of marketers have seen positive ROI from moving their digital marketing in-house, with only 3% saying they have seen no signs of ROI from the move.

The rise and rise of in-housing

In-housing continues to grow in popularity with 85% of marketers having started moving operations in-house within the last 12 months. Due to this continuing trend, for a second year, Bannerflow partnered with Digiday to ask 200+ of the sharpest marketing minds in Europe the most pressing questions surrounding in-house marketing teams.

This year’s report found that brands are having success in numerous areas thanks to making the move to in-house, and as a result, businesses are developing their teams and adapting their external digital marketing requirements from experts and agencies.

Increased transparency, cost-saving and greater agility were the top three benefits listed by businesses. Over a third of businesses (35%) also stated they now have full digital competency available to them in their team, up from 23% in 2018.

Support making the move

However, there are still challenges facing those who wish to move to an in-house model. Marketers have cited a lack of support internally for this transition, a lack of existing talent to build a strong in-house team and gaining buy in from management as the biggest hurdles to making the switch.

In order to help tackle some of these issues, brands are turning to digital transformation agencies and specialist consultancy firms to help them through their in-house journey – 34% are using digital transformation agencies regularly, on a monthly basis.

Other key stats

• 63% of marketers say creativity has increased through in-housing.

• 37% say they are now able to react quicker to marketing trends.

• 41% say they can now use data in a better way.

CEO of Bannerflow, Nicholas Högberg, commented on the findings:

“More than 8 out of 10 marketers are now working in-house. The monumental boost in success surrounding in-housing has gained momentum and is sweeping headlines worldwide.

We have seen that in-housing is being rapidly adopted to improve ROI, boost creativity and increase agility within marketing teams.

Brands are also learning when to ask for help, and who from, as digital transformation agencies are becoming the major missing puzzle piece.”

You can download the entire In-housing report for 2020 here