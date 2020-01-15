How much money do celebrity Instagram couples make?

As their own boss and stepping down as senior royals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now left to their own devices when it comes to funding their family life, being financially independent. Whilst it’s unlikely they’ll be writing up a CV anytime soon, their royal status would be in huge demand if they were to pursue brand partnerships on their social media accounts.

Performance marketing agency, Journey Further, has carried out research* into the potential earnings of the couple’s official Instagram account, @sussexroyal, and found that the controversial royals could earn between £15,914 and £25,856 per post if they decided to become influencers.

Harry and Meghan boast an impressive audience of 10.2 million followers on Instagram, with an engagement rate of more than 3%, resulting in some eye-watering potential earnings for the couple, who will now split their time between the UK and North America.

It’s well documented that the couple have used tax-payers money to fund both their star-studded wedding and to make improvements to their residence in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage, and the research revealed that The Duke and Duchess would need to have published 115 sponsored posts to pay for the refurbishments to their house and a massive 1,534 posts to pay for their £32 million nuptials

How do the Sussex Royals Instagram earnings compare to other power couples?

Journey Further’s study also looked into how the Meghan and Harry’s potential Instagram earnings compare to other power couples around the world, and it looks like they have a bit of catching up to do:

Couple (Combined earnings per Instagram post)

Heidi Montag & Spencer (£2,302,500) Kim Kardashian & Kanye West (£1,932,949) Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively (£1,066,792) Beyonce & Jay Z (£667,997) Cristiano Ronaldo & Georgina Rodriguez (£540,399) Justin Bieber & Hailey Rhode Bieber (£397,079) Victoria & David Beckham (£223,357) Ellen Degeneres & Portia di Rossi (£211,465) Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas (£194,376) Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith (£129,469) Kris Jenner & Corey Gamble (£107,365) Tommy Fury & Molly-Mae Hague (£16,885) Giovanna & Tom Fletcher (£7,845)

Commenting on the research, Beth Nunnington, PR Director at Journey Further said: “Now Meghan and Harry have announced they want to become financially independent from the Royal Family, it will be interesting to see if they use their popular Instagram account as a source of income.

“There’s no doubt they will have lucrative offers from all over the world for everything from public speaking to fashion, but our research shows sponsored posts on Instagram could make them a significant amount of money and definitely shouldn’t be something they overlook!”

*Data taken from Influencer Marketing Hub

Source: Journey Further