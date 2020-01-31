Facebook boosts ad-tracking controls in UK

Facebook has launched a new tool that lets people see which apps, businesses and websites are sharing their information with the social network.

The tool lets people “clear” this “off-Facebook activity” data from their account and opt out of the information being used for targeted advertising.

But while the new tool disconnects a person’s profile from the data shared by advertisers, it is not completely deleted.

The tool also lets people opt out of targeted advertising based on off-Facebook activity.

People who opt out will still see ads but they will be “less personalised”.

Off-Facebook activity can be tracked in the latest version of the app or on the Facebook website