Digitas UK appointed digital experience partner to utility company E.ON

Digitas UK has been appointed as digital services partner to E.ON following a competitive pitch and will help the utilities company bring its renewable energy strategy to life throughout 2020.

Work will be focused on E.ON’s website and app, with Digitas tasked with optimising the digital experiences of UK consumers when they interact with the energy giant, as well as helping the utilities provider to communicate its ambitious goals around renewable, sustainable energy.

Dani Bassil, CEO, Digitas UK commented: “We can’t wait to help bring E.ON’s brand promise around a sustainable future to life. It was evident throughout the pitch process that we share the brand’s forward-facing, digital first agenda.”

Belinda Moore, E.ON’s director of marketing and communications, said: “There are major changes happening in energy today, with increasing demand for innovative solutions, and an acute need for renewables to tackle climate change alongside transformation to a smarter energy system. All our customers get 100% renewable electricity as standard but our growing focus on sustainability has to be matched by a forward-facing digital strategy that works for consumers and helps us to communicate shared goals. We are looking forward to developing our digital experience via a raft of exciting, first-class UX, design and technology offerings.”

Lucy Lebeter, head of digital at E.ON, added: “In the days of price comparison websites it can be hard for utilities companies to have a direct and meaningful relationship with customers. However, by developing a user-friendly journey, optimised throughout, it is possible for us to be increasingly useful to our customers. Digitas’ forward-thinking approach was also rooted in data and insights, which is key in the digitally savvy UK market.”