Chouieri picks JW Player for outstream video ad-serving

DMS, the official digital arm of Choueiri Group, has chosen JW Player’s outstream video player across its site and sell the advertising directly themselves.

Under the deal, JW Player to serve outstream video advertising across all of Choueiri Group’s partnering publisher websites in the Middle East. The new partnership will offer Choueiri Group and DMS increased control of the monetisation of their outstream video advertising.

JW Player pioneered video on the web over a decade ago and continues to innovate as the world’s largest independent platform for video delivery and intelligence. Media companies including Fox, VICE, Insider, and Univision, in addition to hundreds of thousands of creators of all types and sizes, rely on JW Player to deliver and monetise their content across all devices. JW Player’s global footprint of over 2 billion unique devices creates a powerful data graph of unique consumer insights and generates billions of incremental video views.

DMS’ large sales team will now be able to offer direct and programmatic video advertising to buyers and agencies in the region. Adverts will be served directly into both horizontal and vertical video ad units in the text on the site, without the need for video content.

Speaking about the development, Ryan Beebe, SVP Global Sales at JW Player comments, “DMS is using our video player technology to build its own outstream video advertising infrastructure, complementing its reputation as the region’s most progressive online video powerhouse. Its large sales team can tap into its long-standing relationships and scale up the number of video ad units within the text to cater to fluctuations in demand and sell it directly to advertisers and their agencies throughout the Middle East, whilst creating a native experience for the viewers.”

DMS’s Chief Operating Officer, Michel Malkoun, also elaborated on the news adding, “Working with JW Player’s technology provides our team with increased flexibility over our outstream video advertising revenues, enabling us to speak with buyers directly and give them more choice of inventory among the premium independent digital inventory we have in the Middle East.”

