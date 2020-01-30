Brain drain? Quarter of Britain’s creative industry prepared to leave the UK (and their job) due to Brexit

A quarter (25%) of marketing, media and design professionals are planning to seek employment outside the UK as a result of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union, according to new research.

Britain’s exit on the 31st January 2020 will have seismic consequences for Britain’s creative industries, worth £268 billion in 2018.

New research by CV writing service TopCV, reveals that 15 per cent of those surveyed would consider packing up their lives and moving from the UK.

However, Brexit will cause greatest harm to the marketing, media and design sector, which will see a quarter of its workforce up and leave to advance their careers, followed closely by workers in science and education (21%), engineering and construction (18%), project and programme management (17%), and technology (16%).

Amanda Augustine, careers expert at TopCV, commented, “our research reveals incredibly dire implications for Britain’s creative industries. We have some of the brightest minds and most creative agencies in the UK, so for a quarter of that talent to leave would be shocking. Hiring and retaining the right staff, even in the steadiest of times, can be tough. Employers will have to identify creative ways to incentivise their employees to remain in the UK – and quickly.”

Nevertheless, Amanda added, “as a silver lining, there are numerous ways those wanting to break into these industries can leverage Brexit as an opportunity to advance their careers as a result of new vacancy openings.”

Source: TopCV,