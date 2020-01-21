Access creative agency retains Welsh Government contract

Manchester-based creative and digital agency, Access will be continuing its acclaimed work with the Welsh Government following its successful application to be a roster agency for the provision of digital services.

Access has enjoyed a 10-year long relationship with the Welsh Government, during which time it has created a number of highly effective multi-channel campaigns across various departments and types of projects.

Moving forward, Access will support the Welsh Government’s Digital Framework and apply its digital and public sector experience to create online solutions to meet the needs of departments within the government, local councils and community organisations.

Simon Landi, Access’ Managing Director comments: “We are extremely proud to have been once again included on the Welsh Government’s agency roster as they seek to develop digital experiences across many of their public sector projects.

“We have previously worked on several Welsh Government campaigns to help raise awareness, challenge preconceptions and bring about attitudinal change across a diverse range of subjects and initiatives. Projects have spanned violence against women and domestic abuse in Wales campaigns, to website developments with Law Wales, Transport for Wales and I Love Wales.

“The Digital Framework agreement benefits everyone involved as agencies that are included on the roster have already proven their experience and ability to deliver the required services. We’re looking forward to building new connections with public sector organisations within Wales.

“Our relationship will commence with a series of Lunch and Learn meetings with marketing and digital teams within Welsh Government departments across Wales. Under our theme, ‘the art of the possible’ we will be highlighting ways in which digital technology and innovation processes can provide cost effective ways to reach and engage with audiences. We’ll be sharing best practice ideas and success stories of the application of digital technology in the public sector to spark conversation and ideas among Welsh Government employees.”