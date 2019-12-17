SMP expands globally with new appointments

Shopper marketing specialist smp is expanding its global senior leadership line-up with the appointments of Jason Kidd and Glen Mellinger as client partners in its Dublin and San Francisco offices, respectively.

Kidd and Mellinger will support smp’s ambitious international growth plans and assist the agency’s existing clients across the EMEA and North American regions. Kidd and Mellinger will report into managing director, Peter Martin.

Both bring extensive creative and leadership experience to the agency: Kidd joins smp from Live & Breathe, where he was managing partner; and Mellinger previously served in marketing management roles for Dolby and Logitech. Kidd’s past work includes work with Unilever, General Mills, Diageo, Bacardi, Heineken, Samsung and Panasonic, whilst Mellinger’s past agency account management experience includes work with clients such as ATT and Cingular Wireless, SanDisk, and VISA USA.

Chris Carter, CEO of smp, said: “We’re committed to building a future-facing global agency that meets the changing needs of clients – and in Jason and Glen, we have two of the most exciting names in shopper marketing. They’ll bring deep expertise to our clients’ businesses, both in their respective territories as well as to smp.”

The appointments have been driven by agency growth, which also led to the addition of Andrew Watkinson as creative director earlier this year and the appointment of Ruth English as client partner in smp’s London office last month. smp also launched sister shop Melody earlier this year.

Carter concludes: “Our global expansion shows our intention to challenge and grow in the world’s technology capitals. The latest appointments in London, Dublin and San Francisco will enable us to help our clients create frictionless experiences that engage with consumers no matter where they are.”