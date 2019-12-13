New boss at Inskin Media as Hugo Drayton steps down

Having led Inskin Media since its launch, a decade ago, Hugo Drayton will step down as CEO at the brand advertising business at the end of 2019.

Hugo will be replaced by Matthew Newcomb, Inskin’s COO. Matt has worked alongside Hugo in London for the past 2 years, after launching and building Inskin’s Australia business, during 3 years in Sydney. Matt has enjoyed a stellar career in media and publishing, including senior roles at News and Fairfax.

Hugo will remain as a director on the board of Inskin, and will be engaged in a strategic and consulting role with the business. Over the past 10 years, Inskin has grown from a start-up into a recognised global ad tech company, based in London, with teams in Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Germany, as well as an Operations & Technology hub in Kiev, with a well-deserved reputation for high quality and creativity.

Iain Jacob, a non-executive director on the board of Inskin for the past year, and former CEO at Publicis EMEA, has been appointed non-executive Chairman of the company. Andrew Walmsley, who has chaired Inskin for the past 5 years, will remain as a director on the board.

The well-established senior management team will ensure the continued, positive development of the business: Mark Hine, Inskin’s CFO, will work closely with Reda Borchardt (CTO) and Jemma Ellingham (Head of People), to allow Matt to focus on commercial oportunities.

The Inskin board thanks Hugo and Andrew for their huge contribution to the business over many years – and is delighted that they will both remain on the board, and as significant shareholders in Inskin Media.

Hugo commented: ‘It has been a huge privilege to lead Inskin during the past decade. The time is now right for a change, both for me personally and for the business, as we continue to adapt to a challenging, ever-evolving market. I am proud of our achievements, of the quality of our work, and especially of the fantastic teams that we have created, around the world; and I am very happy that the new team, led by Matt, Mark, Reda and Jemma, will lead Inskin to new growth and success.’

