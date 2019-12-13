Kinetic launches universal behavioural planning platform for OOH media

Outdoor ad agency Kinetic has launched a new behavioural audience planning platform, Journeys, in a bid to transform the campaign planning capabilities in OOH media.

Journeys has been created to deliver a greater understanding of audience behaviours on the go in order to enable brands to activate against their movements. Journeys works by combining data insights across traditional and digital OOH media formats boosted by a pioneering new partnership with mobile-first data exchange platform, Adsquare.

The development of Kinetic’s proprietary, fully GDPR-compliant platform responds to ongoing innovations in today’s technologically-driven OOH market, of which digital accounts for 54% of total OOH revenue in Q3, equating to £330m.[1]

With Kinetic’s recent Commuter Commerce research showing that spending on the move is increasing year-on-year, OOH advertising acts as a key driving force behind online and offline purchases. In response to the findings earlier this year, the development of Journeys – both in name and purpose – enables marketers to gain deeper insights into target audiences while on their commute, a time where OOH has been proven to deliver significant impact in driving product search and purchase within seconds of adverts being seen.

Journeys uses multiple behavioural and attitudinal data sources including mobile SDK, retail purchasing, footfall and Route data to develop a detailed picture of audience activity and influences on consumer behaviour. This can be optimised on a site-by-site level, enabling brands to use the platform to create a more granular and precise picture of its target audiences by location and time of day, thereby enhancing campaign performance.

It can also incorporate a brand’s owned data and bespoke audience segments to further shape the delivery of their OOH campaigns.

Paula Fernandez, Head of Data and Technology at Kinetic, said: “Journeys is a key component of Kinetic’s digital transformation roadmap, increasing our targeting and planning capabilities. It also marks a true watershed moment for OOH media as we bridge the gap between traditional ways of planning and buying OOH inventory and the opportunity to integrate with mobile devices, wider digital advertising, social media and in-app campaigns.

Alistair MacCallum, CEO at Kinetic, added: “Kinetic’s new platform showcases the significance of the new digital infrastructure and near real-time capabilities that are re-defining the OOH space. It will enable our clients to make smarter marketing decisions and maximise the universal impact that increasingly OOH is proving is its unique advantage. Journeys is propelling Kinetic forward into an exciting new era of OOH and is ensuring that we continue to be market leaders in this space.”

Already live with multiple clients in the UK, Journeys has also been launched by Kinetic in the US, with expansion to further international markets planned for 2020.

